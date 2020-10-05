Colorado Springs police found a man who died of a gunshot wound in northwest Colorado Springs Monday, according to the police department.
The man's body was found at 11:10 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Rusina Road, which runs along Interstate 25, north of Garden of the Gods Road.
Police did not release any further details about the shooting or the victim, who was not identified.
Police said everyone suspected of being involved in the shooting is accounted for, and there is no threat to the public.
No arrests were announced on Monday.
Anyone with information or is witness to the shooting is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.