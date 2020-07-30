A male died Thursday afternoon in a suspected suicide in the parking lot of the Bear Creek Dog Park on Colorado Springs' west side, police said.
The victim's name and age were not released. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the dog park off South 21st Street.
Soon after, police had cordoned off the parking lot, but did not evacuate the popular dog park. Later, Lt. Cari Graves said the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.
