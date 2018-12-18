One man is dead after a "very violent fight ensued" when officers were called to break up a family disturbance in Aurora on Monday night, according to the agency's spokesperson.
Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department said officers were called to the 10600 block of E. Jewell Ave around 6:15 p.m. on a report that a man was assaulting his family members.
Officers were confronted by that man and a "very violent fight ensued", Hummel said. The fight was so large and so violent, Hummel said, that the responding officers put out a "help" call, which prompted a city-wide response of up to 20 officers.
After the man was taken into police custody, Hummel said he became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were taken to save him, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Two officers were also injured and taken to area hospitals. Hummel said they suffered non life-threatening injuries, and are expected to be OK.