A man died after crashing his vehicle into a drainage ditch in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday while speeding away from an earlier accident, police said.

About 8:45 a.m., the man was in a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle at Circle Drive at Interstate 25, said police Sgt. Pamela Castro.

The occupant of the other vehicle was not injured.

Before police arrived, the man fled north on South Circle Drive. While taking the off-ramp at Delta Drive, he drove his vehicle off the road, through the grassy median and into a drainage ditch, Castro said. He died there.

A dog that survived the crash was turned over to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for care, Castro said.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

Police said the man died at the scene.