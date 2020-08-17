A man from El Paso, Texas died Thursday evening during a rollover crash in Pueblo County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The driver was headed northbound in the right lane on I-25 south of Colorado City near mile marker 73 around 6:30 p.m. when he didn't turn enough on a curve of the road.
The Freightliner truck he was driving veered toward the left edge of the road then over-corrected back to the right side rolling onto its left side in the left lane while hitting the guardrail on the right side. The vehicle came to a stop upright on the east side of the guardrail.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
No other information was released.