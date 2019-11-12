A 32-year-old man died after he was found hanging in his cell at the El Paso County Jail early Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported.

The man, whose name has not been released, did not have a pulse and was not breathing when deputies found him in the male housing ward about 1:40 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Deputies performed CPR and the jail's medical staff and American Medical Response personnel used an automated external defibrillator. They tried to resuscitate him for 30 minutes, but his pulse did not return and he was pronounced dead.

The man was not on suicide watch, the sheriff's office said.

The apparent suicide is the second at the jail since July 2009. Last June, a 36-year-old woman was found hanging in her cell and died in a hospital five days later.