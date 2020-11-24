A 43-year-old man who was seriously injured in a Friday night crash in Colorado Springs died from his injuries Saturday, according to a news release from the police department.
Armando Diaz, of Colorado Springs, was badly injured when his vehicle collided with a tree near East Uintah Street and North Logan Avenue, police said Tuesday. Diaz was reportedly driving his Mercury Mountaineer west on Uintah behind a Nissan Xterra in the same lane. When the Xterra slowed to make a left turn, Diaz swerved left to avoid rear-ending the other vehicle. He sideswiped the Xterra, ran off the road, and hit a tree, according to reports. Police said Diaz was not wearing a seat belt.
Police and fire departments responded to a call about the crash at about 8:20 p.m. and found Diaz injured at the scene. Paramedics provided first aid and rushed Diaz to a nearby hospital. Diaz died of his injuries the next day, police said. The driver of the Xterra was not injured.
Neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in the crash, according to the release.
Diaz’s death is the 44th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, police said.