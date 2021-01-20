A man died from injuries he suffered during a car crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday, police said.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Barnes Road and Antelope Ridge Drive around 2:38 p.m. Saturday when they found 30-year-old Mick Gardner partially ejected from his Honda hatchback. First responders provided first aid and transported Gardner to a local hospital.
A gray Tesla sedan was headed west on Barnes Road and tried to turn left onto southbound Antelope Ridge Drive under a yellow light, when the driver hit Gardner's eastbound Honda hatchback, which also had a yellow light. Gardner's vehicle slid off the right side of the road and struck a fire hydrant.
Gardner died Monday from injuries suffered during the crash. He is the second traffic death in Colorado Springs this year.