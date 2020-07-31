A 26-year-old man from Golden died after falling 600 to 800 feet on the east face of Longs Peak early Thursday morning, according to a Rocky Mountain National Park news release.
A group of climbers called park rangers after seeing an unroped climber fall while trekking across Broadway Ledge near Fields Chimney with another group.
The man was found at the base of Fields Chimney and was flown by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a spot in Upper Beaver Meadows around 3:45 p.m. and his body was taken to Boulder County Coroner.
This is a developing story.