A man died after his truck went off a cliff near Cañon City on Saturday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol said Sunday.
State troopers said a 1977 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Shelf Road, near milepost 12 in Fremont County, at 12:30 p.m. when it traveled off the left side of the the road and then fell 183 feet down the side of a cliff. As the truck fell, it overturned and caught fire before landing on its wheels.
The driver, who has not been identified, was wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers said neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved.
The crash, which sparked a small brush fire in the area, closed the road for several hours Saturday.
Shelf Road is an unpaved section of the Gold Belt Scenic Byway that connects Cañon City to Cripple Creek. The narrow, winding road is carved along a canyon wall, requires steep climbs and has sharp dropoffs in some places, according to the Byway's website.
The area is a popular spot for campers and rock climbers.