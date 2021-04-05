Man dies after standoff with police in Colorado Springs

A man shot himself after barricading himself in a motel room when deputies tried to evict him Monday morning, police said.
El Paso County Sheriff's civil deputies tried to evict a guest at a motel in the 3800 block of North Nevada Avenue, around 8:20 a.m. when the guest started pointing a gun at deputies and barricaded himself inside a room, police tweeted.
Colorado Springs police tried to assist deputies and residents nearby were ordered to shelter in place. Officers asked the man to exit the building. When police managed to enter the building they found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
RELATED:
4 arrested after high-speed chase, police shooting in Colorado Springs