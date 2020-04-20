A 28-year-old man who was shot by Colorado Springs police after he allegedly pointed a rifle at officers during a domestic disturbance Sunday night has died, authorities said.
Virgill Thomas died from his injuries in a hospital Monday after authorities say four police officers shot at him, striking him at least once, just before 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East, on the city's southeast side.
A female caller said Thomas was armed with a rifle, law enforcement officials said.
When police arrived, they verbally engaged with Thomas, who ran inside his home, grabbed a rifle and pointed it at officers. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after officers fired at him, police said. He died at the hospital, officials said.
The officers and the woman who called police were not hurt, police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton said.
The officers have been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with Police Department policy. Under state law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
The Gazette's Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.