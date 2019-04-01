A rare March tornado Friday caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages east of Colorado Springs. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that the tornado that hit near Falcon was an EF-0, the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with winds up to 85 mph. The twister whipped through a 1-mile path.
Among the places in that path was the Falcon Storage Center off U.S. 24 near Curtis Road, which one customer described as a "war zone" Saturday.
"What you see in the movies," said Abby Batzel. "It's kind of not real. You know, it's kind of weird that it's in our backyard."
Manager Julie Bagley said the damage left behind was random.
"It looks like carnage in spots, and it’s weird because something could be completely flipped over, and then right next to something that didn’t have any damage at all. So it kind of … the tornado kind of went through and was picking and choosing what it wanted to destroy. And didn’t touch other vehicles. So it’s really kind of crazy how it went through and damaged stuff.”
Henry Geneman was caught in his truck when the tornado hit.
"All of a sudden ... the mirrors hit and the windows just exploded and I was getting hit in the face with dust and glass, and it pushed my truck all the way over into the next lane. I got lucky there was no one coming at that moment. I got hit by, like, two little pieces. It just left two tiny scratches. ... My friend was saying the guardian angels were watching over me."
