Colorado Springs Police surround a home at 1022 Florence Ave in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, after trying to convince the residents inside to surrender. A man was found dead inside the home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman was arrested on outstanding warrants after she came outside a house. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a standoff with police in Stratton Meadows Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested on outstanding warrants after she came outside a house in the 1000 block of Florence Avenue, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton. Inside the house, police found the man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Newton said. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police will release the man's name after the El Paso County Coroner's Office notifies the man's next of kin, he said.

A tip received about 10 a.m. led officers to Florence Avenue in search of two people with outstanding warrants, Newton said. Police could not confirm Tuesday afternoon if the man was wanted in connection to a crime and declined to say what charges the woman faces.

About 1 p.m., at least a dozen police cars and a SWAT vehicle surrounded the home.

Officers did not fire their weapons during the standoff, which lasted about two hours, he said. The relationship between the man and the woman is still unclear. 

No other injuries were reported.

