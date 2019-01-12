A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday near Motor City just south of downtown Colorado Springs.
No officers were injured.
Just before 5:30 a.m., police approached a man in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot on the far west side of the Elevate Apartment Homes complex at 340 Crestone Lane, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, who is investigating the incident, said in a press release.
The man "began struggling with officers and shots were fired." The Sheriff's Office did not clarify whether the suspect had a weapon or if he used it.
The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
This was the second fatal shooting early Saturday. About four hours earlier, a man was killed outside of Club La Casota in the 400 block of South Circle Drive.
If the slaying at the nightclub is ruled a homicide, these shootings would be the second and third of the year.
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he recorded four videos of the aftermath after hearing at least one gunshot.
"As soon as I heard gunfire, I started recording," he said. "I didn't see a body, but I took video of an officer handling a handgun, I think unloading it. After, they started setting up crime scene tape."
Prior to the gunshot, he said he did not hear any police commands or other "human sounds."
Later that morning, deputies demanded that the man hand over the video. The man initially refused, citing his First Amendment right to video tape police. Deputies eventually took the phone before the neighbor could download the videos onto his computer.
"My phone is the way I can protect myself," he said, adding that he has been wrongfully arrested by local authorities.
Crime scene tape set up on the west side of the Elevate Apartment Homes pic.twitter.com/RpEQU6GijP— Liz Forster (@lizmforster) January 12, 2019
Ruben J. Romero, who lives in the apartment building next to where the shooting occurred, said he brought his Chihuahua outside about 7 a.m. and walked up to the police tape. He said he saw a dead body near a tan truck with the inside of the windows covered with hanging blankets and the bed was filled with various items.
"I could tell someone was living in it, and I knew that it didn't belong to anyone here," he said.
Romero said people sometimes camp out in the back parking lot because it is isolated, dark and sheltered. He has had to call the manager in the past to have them removed from the property.
Romero has seen drug deals and other minor crime at the apartment complex, but nothing deadly.
"When you see a body, it's pretty disturbing," he said.
A man was killed just over a year ago about three blocks away. Benjamin Sharkey, 30, had been out of prison for 12 days when he was killed at an apartment
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.