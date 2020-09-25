A man who showed up at a local hospital Thursday night with a life-threatening wound was injured in a shooting that Colorado Springs police said took place in Memorial Park.
Officers found the adult male victim, whose name has not been released, atMemorial Central Hospital on East Boulder Street about a mile from the park just before 8 p.m., police said.
It was unclear when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.
The man remained in critical condition as of Friday morning, police said.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.