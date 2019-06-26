A man was in critical condition after being stabbed early Wednesday, police said, at a Colorado Springs bar where a man died nine years ago in a violent brawl.
The stabbing was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Union Boulevard.
One person is in custody and the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.
On March 31, 2010, a fight erupted outside of the Union Station bar that left 32-year-old Tyrone Lyles dead.
Lyles died from head injuries and his death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office that year.
According to witnesses, the fight started inside the bar just before midnight, then spilled outside into the parking lot, where several shots were fired. When police arrived, officers encountered a crowd in the lot and several vehicles leaving.
Lyles’ body was found in the parking lot.
Nearly four years later in February of 2014, Colorado Springs police identified Cordero Collins as a suspect in Lyles’ death.
