A man was taken to a local hospital with critical burn injuries after a building south of Prospect Lake caught fire Tuesday morning, firefighters said.
A passerby called 911 on Tuesday morning after finding a man engulfed in flames behind the old Zorbadilla Restaurant at 604 South Union Blvd shortly before 9 a.m. this morning. The passerby attempted to put out the man with his coat and his coat in turn caught on fire. The burned man was taken to the hospital with second and third degree burns over his entire body.
Several engines and 29 firefighters from Colorado Springs Fire Department raced to the extinguish the fire which was relegated to the exterior of the building and remained small as firefighters were able to respond quickly thanks to early 911 calls, fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
The fire department did not have details about how the victim was burned and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
