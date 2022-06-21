A man allegedly stole and crashed a sheriff deputy's vehicle during high-speed chase in Teller County early Monday. He was arrested with self-inflicted knife wounds and charged with a number of crimes.

Jeremiah James Taylor, 33, allegedly burglarized the Park County Sheriff’s Lake George substation and stole a marked sheriff's vehicle during early morning hours, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor allegedly responded to a dispatch call in Teller County that came over the vehicle's radio around 3:30 a.m., but he allegedly sped away when deputies ordered the vehicle to stop, the sheriff's office said.

A high-speed chase ensued around two hours later when deputies spotted the sheriff's vehicle on U.S. 24. Taylor allegedly drove the vehicle at speeds up to 110 mph before crashing on Matakat Road near mile marker 4.

The pursuit continued on foot, during which Taylor brandished a knife and failed to comply with deputy's orders. During the confrontation, law enforcement deployed a taser and fired at least one round, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said Taylor was arrested and treated at an area hospital for self-inflicted knife wounds.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of:

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Impersonating a peace officer

Obstruction

Resisting arrest

Reckless endangerment

Second degree burglary

Reckless driving

Taylor is also being investigated in connection with crimes committed in the area shortly before the incident.

At the time of his arrest, Taylor was on probation for menacing, theft and DUI.