Interstate 25 was shut down late into Saturday night after a man overpowered a Colorado Springs police officer, stole his cruiser, then crashed as he drove south toward downtown, police said.
Police received a report of a "suspicious person" in the area of Uintah Street and Wood Avenue about 7:15 p.m. An officer investigating the report found a man on the southbound on-ramp of I-25 at Uintah Street, police said.
At first, "sounded like things were OK," police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told The Gazette's news partner, KKTV. "He requested medical to swing by and to really just check out this individual. The next thing we hear, the officer was requesting assistance.
After a struggle with the officer, the man drove off in the police cruiser heading south on I-25. He lost control of the cruiser, which rolled across the southbound lanes of the highway north of Bijou Street.
The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the crash site. The suspect and the officer had nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.