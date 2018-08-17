A 4th Judicial District judge on Friday rejected retrying a man convicted in the gang rape of a then-13-year-old girl despite newly obtained video evidence.
Jacolby Hasan Williams, 21, faces at least 16 years and up to life in prison after a jury convicted him in May of forcibly raping the girl, along with five other males, at his apartment in east Colorado Springs.
Judge Michael P. McHenry ruled that “this new evidence, while powerful,” wouldn’t result in acquittal.
McHenry said that for a new trial to be granted, a new piece of evidence must do more than attack a witness’ credibility or repeat previously obtained evidence. The recording doesn’t do that, he said.
Instead, it confirms that multiple males had sex with the victim in a dark room and serves to question whether she was consenting to something for which the law doesn’t allow her to consent.
The 6-minute recording, which includes only fleeting images, captures the girl’s voice as she “appears to be laughing and giggling and engaging in consensual sexual acts,” rather than being pinned to a bed and gang raped, as she has alleged to police and in court testimony, according to a defense filing.
Nathan Ojanen, one of Williams’ public defenders, argued Friday that the video — “a recording of the incident that was at the crux of the case” — proves the girl lied on the stand.
Previously, the jury had to rely on contradictory witness statements about what happened in that bedroom, Ojanen said.
“Her credibility after this video, this audio, is just so undercut that it would result in an acquittal,” he said.
During the trial, Williams’ attorneys said he was at a McDonald’s restaurant when the girl said she was assaulted. It’s not clear if his voice can be heard in the recording.
The Gazette normally does not identify sex assault victims.
But prosecutor Christina Perroni pointed out that based on Williams’ and the victim’s ages, sexual activity would still be a crime. The video’s only relevance would be to erode the victim’s credibility, which already was attacked repeatedly during trial, she said.
Perroni also argued that the recording doesn’t give a complete picture of what happened.
“This recording is 6 minutes,” she said. “We don’t know what happened before. We don’t know what happened afterward.”
Perroni said that while “force” can be interpreted in a variety of ways, the physical evidence includes signs of force on the victim’s body.
She agreed that the video casts doubt on the victim’s testimony, but said it supports testimony from other witnesses.
Ojanen declined to comment after the ruling.
In June, prosecutors dismissed the case against Uves Dequan Williams, 18, saying that because he was 16 at the time, nothing in Colorado law would have prevented from having sex with a 13-year-old girl, provided she was a willing participant.
Perroni said previously that authorities believe the video shows the entirety of the interaction between Uves Williams and the girl — but that prosecutors do not believe it absolves the others tied to the assault because the girl was too young to engage in sex with them.
The girl’s sexual assault has drawn national attention, amplified by coverage of plea deals that took prison time off the table for four of the six defendants.
Although prosecutors negotiated those deals, criticism was focused on McHenry, who received a personal security detail after threats were left on his office voicemail.
In announcing the plea bargains, a prosecutor previously assigned to the case cited evidentiary problems and a desire to avoid putting the victim on the stand six times. Three of the four plea deals involved lifetime supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender.