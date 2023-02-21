A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday for the murder of a foster child in Pueblo West three years ago, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Ramondo Jones, 38, was found guilty of first-degree murder of a child under age 12 in a position of trust in the Sep. 18, 2020, death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley, according to the Sheriff's Office. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that Seeley died as a result of brain bleeding and spinal damage while in foster care.

Dacey Spinuzzi also faced charges for the death and pleaded guilty to accessory charges in September 2021, which earned her a 12-year prison sentence.

KKTV reported that last year, officials with Pueblo County announced that they would award Seeley's family a $6 million settlement, partially for his biological parents, but the majority was to be placed into a trust for Seeley’s two siblings who also suffered injuries and trauma in foster care.

There were four foster children living with Spinuzzi and Jones at the time of Seeley's death and one biological child of the pair, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and arrested Jones 10 days after Seeley's death. The guilty verdict came on Tuesday following a three-week trial, according to the Sheriff's Office.