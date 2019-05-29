Kyles.PNG
Jerenzo Kyles, 24. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
A 24-year-old man who assaulted two children and fired a shot during a home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs last year has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.

In April 2018, Jernzo Kyles and two other men entered a home in the 2800 block of Wyatt Street, where police said two children were assaulted and shots were fired at a neighbor who tried to intervene. 

No one was injured by the gunfire. The two children were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. 

Several days later, Kyles was arrested at a Walmart in Killeen, Texas, police said. Keotis Demetric Reed, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory, and Elliott Ahmad Salther was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Kyles also was convicted of attempted kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery. Sentencing will be at a later date.

