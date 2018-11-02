A 20-year-old man convicted in the December 2016 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs has violated his probation, a judge ruled Friday.
The finding by 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry means that Clarence Williams could be sent to prison for a potential life term. He could also be granted probation again under new terms or sent to a community-based prison alternative.
The judge set a Dec. 18 hearing to decide on a penalty.
Williams is among six males convicted in what authorities described as a gang rape of a teenage girl. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in April to 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation.
At a two-part hearing this week, a probation officer testified that Williams has missed probation appointments and traveled to prohibited locations, including public parks, a liquor store and Denver International Airport. He also failed to find work, or to submit a travel plan detailing how he will avoid prohibited places.
Clarence Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, admitted to similar probation violations in August. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and re-granted probation.
The person identified as the ringleader in the girl’s assault, Jacolby Williams, is expected to learn his sentence on Nov. 16.