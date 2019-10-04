A man admitted to being high on methamphetamine last month when he contemplated killing his friend and ultimately decided to mutilate his mother’s cat, Ponyo, in Briargate, court documents show.
Cohen Heath, 18, faces a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly stabbing the cat to death in a drainage ditch along Briargate Trail in September, an affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Heath told a Colorado Springs police officer he put the cat in a backpack to muffle the sounds, and stabbed it with a paring knife six to seven times “until the cat was no longer screaming or moving.” He then pulled the cat out of the bag and cut off a front paw because “he wanted to make a necklace out of it.”
After returning to his mom’s house, he placed the paw in a glass jar with Drano, so that the fur and skin would disintegrate. He put portions of the cat's face in a plastic bag.
The next day, he told his mom that Ponyo escaped through the front door and they both spent several hours looking for the cat. Heath told a detective he thought it was “kind of funny” watching his mom look for a cat that he knew was dead.
Two weeks later, Heath’s mother handed investigators a “paper gift bag” with what she believed contained her cat’s tail. She brought police up to her son’s bedroom and pointed to a satchel that contained a knife set. Inside, police found three knives with dried blood and fur on them, court papers say.
Heath told investigators he was hearing voices in his head that told him to strangle his friend who was sleeping in the room next to him, but decided “it would be much easier” to kill the cat, the affidavit states. He also admitted to being high on methamphetamine when he killed the cat.
El Paso County Animal Law Enforcement also investigated.
Court records show that Heath’s mother filed a restraining order against Heath after her son admitted to killing her cat. Heath does not have prior criminal history.
Heath’s bond was set at $1,000 and he was released from jail Sept. 13, records show.