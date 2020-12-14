Adre “Psycho” Baroz, who was arrested Nov. 19 in connection with human remains discovered in the San Luis Valley, will be formally charged Monday in Alamosa County with nine counts, including first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 19-year-old Selena Esquibel of Alamosa.
Esquibel was reporting missing on Sept. 3. A complaint filed by 12th Judicial District Attorney Robert Willett last week indicates Esquibel was killed between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4. The complaint states the killing occurred with a pistol.
Other charges to be filed against Baroz include one involving intimidation of a witness and tampering with a deceased human body between Aug. 30 and Nov. 6. That victim has not been identified.
The remains of three people were found on a property on the border of Colorado and New Mexico in the San Luis Valley last month. Three days later, Baroz was apprehended in Gallup, New Mexico, and brought to Colorado to face trial.
Investigators told The Denver Gazette the remains were found in a burn pit. Last month, a forensic dentist, called an odontologist, helped identify the remains of Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte, a 38-year-old man who was reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6, and Esquibel. Martinez’ family reported they had not seen him since October.
Baroz, 26, has had run-ins with the law in southern Colorado since he was 19, records show, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies with charges gradually getting more severe. In early 2014, he was arrested in Alamosa for a parole violation, which was followed by another arrest a couple of months later for assault.
In 2015, Baroz was detained on a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer, after which he had several attempts to escape from jail, records show. By January of 2019, he was detained under investigation of sex assault and drugging of a victim, but the case was dismissed by the District Attorney’s office.