Colorado Springs police arrested a man last week who is suspected in eight robberies and a car jacking during the previous eight months, the police department said in a Tuesday news release.
On Sept. 8, police arrested Nathan Jorgensen, 39, of Colorado Springs on suspicion of robbing the Ent Credit Union at 2336 N. Wahsatch Ave. and the Midnight Games video game store at 411 N. Circle Drive last month.
Police said in a news release Jorgensen got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after allegedly holding up the credit union at gunpoint on Aug. 8. He also robbed the Midnight Games store at gunpoint on Aug. 29, according to the release.
Before his most recent arrest, Jorgensen was identified as the suspect in several robberies last December, police reported.
He was arrested Jan. 2 for robberies at the Dr. Phone Fix at 3604 Austin Bluffs Parkway. on Dec. 26; Secure Self Storage at 1545 S. Nevada Ave. and a carjacking on Brookside Street, both on Dec. 30; and for robbing the Wells Fargo Bank at 3275 W. Colorado Ave. on Dec. 31, according to police.
Police said in the release Jorgensen posted bond on Jan. 15, but detectives continued their investigation into the robberies.
Jorgensen was also identified as the suspect in robberies occurring at Freaky’s Smoke Shop and Tattoo at 1714 Brookwood Drive on Dec. 15; The Bomb Headshop at 2644 E. Platte Ave. on Dec. 21; and CBD Life at 2929 Galley Road on Dec. 28.
He was charged with these three robberies and again arrested March 3. Jorgensen was released on bond March 5, according to police.
When Jorgensen failed to appear for an April 21 court hearing, a warrant was issued for his arrest, police reported. He was taken into custody April 27 and released on bond June 2.
For the two most recent robberies, records show Jorgensen remains at the El Paso County jail.