Colorado Springs police say a man turned himself in after he confessed to killing his wife.
David Mitchell, 52, was arrested Friday at the El Paso County jail after allegedly killing his wife, Melody Horton, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Mitchell told deputies the county jail at 2739 E. Las Vegas St., his 44-year-old wife. Deputies found Horton's body in a vehicle in the visitor parking lot, according to police. Because the jail is located within the city of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Communication Center contacted police shortly before 1:15 p.m. about the incident.
During police's investigation, they learned Horton died in unincorporated El Paso County. After working with the El Paso County Office, police soon received a warrant and arrested Mitchell.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.