BOULDER — A judge has denied a request to investigate whether prosecutors or police leaked information to the media in the case of a Colorado man charged with killing his family and dumping their bodies at an oil work site.
Attorneys for Christopher Watts filed a motion last month asking for an investigation into extrajudicial statements that could prejudice a jury in the case, pointing to a number of news articles that used unnamed sources close to the investigation, the Daily Camera reported.
Weld County District Judge Marcelo Kopcow denied the motion last week, saying the defense failed to show any court violations or evidence of Watts suffering from prejudice.
Watts was arrested last month in the deaths of his wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and their daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.