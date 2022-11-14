Brian Alford, who is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Colorado Springs gas station in August, was found competent to stand trial after undergoing an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, Judge Samuel Evig said Monday.

Shimon Kohn, Alford's defense attorney, told the court that he had only received the evaluation on Monday morning, and that despite noticing "a number of errors," he wasn't anticipating objecting to the findings or having a second evaluation completed.

However, Kohn said he would spend the next few days reviewing the evaluation to determine if he would submit an objection to the findings.

If no objection is made, the case will continue to a preliminary hearing in December, when Evig will determine if the prosecution has enough evidence to pursue a trial in Alford's case.

Alford's defense attorneys have until Nov. 21 to submit any objections to the evaluation.

According to an affidavit acquired by The Gazette, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Alford and Jeremy Diaz at the Kum & Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway.

The affidavit alleges that Diaz and Alford began to argue while standing in line at the register, eventually leading Alford to pull out a handgun and fire several times at Diaz, killing him.

Arrest records state that afterward, Alford "calmly walked past (Diaz's son) and exited the Kum & Go." Alford got into a tan Ford Explorer and drove off.

Diaz, 36, was a father of eight children.

In addition to the second-degree murder charges, court records show Alford faces two charges of second-degree assault against a peace office, a class-4 felony, and two misdemeanor charges of harassment.

Alford also faces second-degree and third-degree assault charges in a separate case in El Paso County in July.

Alford, who was 25 at the time of his arrest, will make his first appearance in court regarding the assault against a peace officer case on Friday. Alford will return to court for his preliminary hearing in the second-degree murder case on Dec. 9.

He is being held in El Paso County jail on a $510,000 bond split between the two cases. Kohn told Evig that he would like to discuss Alford's bond at the preliminary hearing.