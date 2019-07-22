DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The man who was arrested in Nebraska nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in Douglas County appeared in court Monday where he was charged with one count of leaving of an accident involving death.
Preston James Dorris, 36, was taken into custody in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 16 on two separate warrants-- one in relation to the hit-and-run, and one for a previous robbery charge, according to District Attorney George Brauchler.
He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond and is due back in court on Thursday.
He's accused of striking and killing cyclist Edward "Chuck" Vogel around 6:25 a.m. on July 4 on Pine and Centennial drives in Parker.