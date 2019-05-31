AURORA • A man who spent nearly two years in prison in the 1995 stabbing death of his brother was acquitted Thursday, the Aurora Sentinel reported.
Jimmie Crank Jr., 43, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Nilsson, 25. Crank has been released from prison.
Nilsson last was seen alive when his brother drove him to a movie theater Sept. 21, 1995. He was found dead in a middle school parking lot in Aurora the next day, with four stab wounds to the back.
Crank was arrested on a drug charge in May 2016, and investigators say DNA linked him to a cigarette butt and coins found at the school. Public defender Andrea Kremer argued that "DNA at the scene is not equal to murder."