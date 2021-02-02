Two men were stabbed at a gas station northeast of downtown Monday night, police said.
Colorado Springs police were called to a local hospital after two men were stabbed by a man asking for money in the 1800 block of North Circle Drive around 10:16 p.m. The man asking for money stabbed the two men at the gas station after an altercation broke out between the victims and the assailant, officers said.
The two victims were transported to a local hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injures.
Police described the assailant as a 30-year-old man, 6 feet tall, medium build and wearing a dark hoodie. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.