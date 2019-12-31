A man who barricaded himself inside a west-side garage and then shot himself last week has died, police said Monday.
On Friday, a driver in a stolen pickup truck sped off after officers tried to stop him near Walnut and Uintah streets, said Lt. Jim Sokolik. Officers didn't chase the man but later found him exiting the truck in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street, Sokolik said.
The suspect, who appeared to have a gun in his hand, jumped a fence into a backyard and went inside an unattached garage, Sokolik said. Officers ordered the man to exit the garage, but he refused.
At least one shot was fired from inside the garage, police said. After officers saw headlights turn on behind the closed garage door, officers positioned a police cruiser in front of the garage to prevent escape.
Several more shots were heard from inside the garage, police said. Officers did not shoot, Sokolik said.
After SWAT officers gained entry into the garage, they found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the man's name, age or exact date of death.
