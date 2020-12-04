El Paso County Security video surveillance footage showed a man trying to put a roll of burning paper into a ballot box in Colorado Springs, police said.
Colorado Springs Police Department arrived in the 200 block of South Cascade Avenue on Oct. 29, around 10:45 a.m., to investigate the incident.
Based on officers' investigation, the fire was extinguished as the papers entered the ballot box. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office verified that no ballots inside the box were damaged. No other incidents similar to this were reported in the city.
Police are still investigating and, despite several leads, no suspects were successfully identified. That is why police want anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.