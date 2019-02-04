A man was attacked by a large wild cat Monday afternoon while running on a trail in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
The cat bit the man's face and wrist, a news release says. He was taken to a hospital with facial lacerations, wrist injuries and scratches and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back.
The man, who was running on West Ridge Trail, fought off the cat and hiked to safety.
Parks and Wildlife is investigating the attack. The cat initially was reported to be a mountain lion, but that hasn't been confirmed, said Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell.
The 2,711-acre open space, located just west of Fort Collins, is a Larimer County property, its website says.