An Uber driver was assaulted and hospitalized and her car was stolen early Monday near downtown Colorado Springs.
The assault and theft happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Dale Street, police said.
The thief had ordered an Uber ride, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Police are asking for help finding her 2011 white Chevrolet Cruze with Colorado passenger handicap license plates OKL714. The car’s passenger side is damaged, with a horizontal crease in the metal.
“What this driver experienced is frightening,” an Uber spokesman said. “We will continue to work with police on the investigation and urge anyone who can help to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
Asked about the driver’s condition, police spokesman Howard Black would only say her injuries weren’t life-threatening.
In April, Uber launched a driver emergency button and in-app safety toolkit, the spokesman said. Last week, the company made the features available to drivers and delivery partners, too.
The emergency button shares location and trip details with authorities, Uber’s website says. Uber also tracks all rides, “so there’s a record of your trip if something happens.”
A series of videos with tips about staying safe while driving for Uber can be viewed at uber.com/drive/resources/safety-tips.