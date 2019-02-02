A man reportedly assaulted two police officers while he was being arrested for throwing a lit cigarette on the ground Friday night in downtown Colorado Springs.
Police confronted Michael Gonzales, 29, after they allegedly saw him throw a lit cigarette on the sidewalk on Tejon Street about 7:30 p.m. Friday. After Gonzales gave officers multiple fictitious names, the officers tried to arrest him, but he "became upset" and ripped off one of the officer's badges from their vest, police reports say.
Officers tased him, after which Gonzales punched one officer in the head and kicked the other's shin. They then used pepper spray and "several strikes" to detain Gonzales.
Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on a police officer. He also had an open felony warrant.