A man asleep in a stolen vehicle and in possession of drugs, cash and a loaded gun was arrested Monday in the 2300 block of Skyview Lane.
Colorado Springs Police did not release his name because the investigation is ongoing, a Gold Hill substation officer said.
Two officers patrolling near 21st Street and Lower Gold Camp Road came upon the stolen vehicle shortly before 6 a.m., woke up the man and in searching the vehicle found a loaded handgun, 9.17 grams of methamphetamine and about $4,000 in cash.
Additional evidence in the vehicle indicated the suspect was involved in identity theft and other incidents, police said.
The man, who has an extensive history of unlawful behavior, has three outstanding felony arrest warrants and is suspected of a crime that recently led to a police pursuit in Westminster, according to police.