Tyler Lee Wheeler
Tyler Lee Wheeler. Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
A 20-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting another man Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyler Lee Wheeler was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of the first-degree murder of Kenyatta Horne, also 20, the Sheriff’s Office said. Wheeler is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.

A 911 caller reported multiple shots fired just after 11 p.m. Sunday and a man lying on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way, the Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived, Horne was unconscious and not breathing.

