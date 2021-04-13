Colorado Springs police say they arrested a man suspected in a deadly Friday shooting at an apartment complex the Citadel Mall.
On Tuesday, police confirmed the Saturday arrest of 35-year-old Richard Dolan on in the death of 41-year-old David Dawson.
On Friday, officers were called to 3615 E. Uintah St. at The Birchwood Village Apartments around 10:10 a.m. and found a man dead with a gunshot wound, police said.
After officers obtained evidence and an arrest warrant, they booked Dolan in the El Paso County jail, police said.
Dawson's death is the seventh homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. Police investigated 17 homicides at this time last year.