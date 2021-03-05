A man who rammed a Fountain police cruiser head on with a stolen car Friday has been arrested.
Gabino Detorre-Lopez, 23, could face multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault on a peace officer and felony eluding, according to law enforcement.
Two thieves stole two vehicles in Colorado Springs on Friday between 6 and 7 a.m. while the cars were running unattended, Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said. Colorado Springs police informed local law enforcement about the thefts.
At about 7:30 a.m. a Fountain police officer spotted one of the vehicles near U.S. 85 and Southmoor Drive and tried to stop the vehicle, which drove into a parking lot after a brief chase. The driver crashed head on into a patrol car in the parking lot, then jumped out and ran into Security Mobile Home Park, Schneider said. Police believed the man had a gun in his hand.
Officers found Detorre-Lopez hiding near the Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center and took him into custody. The gun he had been carrying was found in the trailer park, police said.
A Fountain officer was treated for minor injuries and released from a local hospital, police said. The patrol car sustained “significant damage.”
The Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assisted in the effort.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fountain Police Department Lt. Matt Racine at (719) 382-4244. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.