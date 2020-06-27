A man has been arrested a year after a video showed him allegedly killing his girlfriend's pit bull puppy by running over the animal several times with his truck, Colorado Springs police said.
John Smith is accused of killing the 12-week-old dog, Shelby, in April 2019.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that video from a Sportsman's Warehouse near The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs showed a driver letting a dog out of a truck, turning around to follow the dog, waiting for it to walk in front of the vehicle, then accelerating over the puppy.
The driver then puts the truck in reverse, driving over the puppy again.
The truck drives to the other side of the parking lot, turns around, then slows down to aim at the puppy, now lying against a curb. The driver hits the dog again.
"It was pretty disturbing to us," Director of Animal Law Enforcement Jamie Norris told KKTV. "I think it was about four times, four, five times that he ran it over."
The dog's owner told law enforcement after seeing the video that she thought the dog was missing and that she believed it was her boyfriend's truck in the video, KKTV reported.
Animal enforcement officers worked with Colorado Springs police for more than a year trying to find Smith. He was arrested in mid-June, KKTV reported, and has since bonded out of jail.