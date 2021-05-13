Colorado Springs Police arrested a man Wednesday they said is suspected of stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend.
Officers searched for 37-year-old Bhaktivedanta Ferrer after he allegedly sent messages to his ex-girlfriend saying he was going to kill her and her family, police said. His threats came less than a week after a gunman shot six people when he was not invited to his girlfriend's family birthday party in eastern Colorado Springs.
Police did not initially find Ferrer but officers returned to the 4500 block of Fountain Springs Grove for a reported burglary, officers said. They said Ferrer tried to break into the balcony sliding door but escaped when officers arrived.
After several hours, police found Ferrer's truck empty in a vacant construction lot near the girlfriend's residence, officers said.
Police continued the search and arrested Ferrer around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers said. He was arrested on suspicion of stalking, menacing and harassment. Ferrer also had an unrelated felony and misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest, police said.