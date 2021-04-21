A threat on social media against Liberty High School landed a man in jail, according to Colorado Springs police.
Police arrested 20-year-old Samuel Dunn after school administrators found a "concerning and threatening" social media post Monday, police said.
Officers investigated Dunn's post and found the threat credible. Police then collected evidence before requesting an arrest warrant and arresting Dunn at his home, according to authorities.
He was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of inciting destruction of life or property and interfering with an education institution, police said.
The threat came a day before the 22-year anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
Liberty High School, located near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, just over 60 miles from Columbine High School, has over 1,600 students, according to U.S. News.
After events such as Monday's lockout, students and staff meet to discuss what went well and what improvements could be made because every emergency situations it different, Allison Cortez, Academy District 20's spokeswoman, said.
"Anytime these events happen, we try to use it as an opportunity to get better and smarter," Cortez said.