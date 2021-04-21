Police say a threat on social media against Liberty High School landed a man in jail.
Police arrested 20-year-old Samuel Dunn after school administrators found a "concerning and threatening" social media post Monday, police said.
Officers investigated Dunn's post and found the threat credible. Police then collected evidence before requesting an arrest warrant, officers said.
Police arrested Dunn at his home, officers said.
He was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of inciting destruction of life or property and interfering with an education institution, police said.
The threat came a day before the 22-year anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
Liberty High School, located near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, just over 60 miles from Columbine High School, has over 1,600 students, a report by U.S. News said.