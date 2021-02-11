handcuffs.jpg

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man at a residence in northeast Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs police arrested 55-year-old Concepcion Cruz-Zapata on suspicion of assault after he allegedly stabbed another man during an argument at a residence in the 4600 block of El Camino Drive shortly around 2 a.m., officers said

The victim was taken to St. Francis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, police reported.

Zapata was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.

Several new locations offering COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs weather: Foggy morning Thursday, snow this weekend
Gas leak shuts down Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments