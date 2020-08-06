Colorado Springs Police arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution.
Anthony Lagorio, 24, was selling an appliance and asked an online buyer if she knew any preteen children he could pay for sex, police said. The woman told police, who set up a meeting with Lagorio.
Lagorio believed he was meeting a 16-year-old girl whom he planned to pay for sex, police said.
Lagorio was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Nevada Avenue, the same block on which police headquarters is ocated.
Lagorio had been arrested twice before in the past eight months on suspicion of indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to a minor, court records show.
Police said they believe there may be other victims.
Lagorio is being held without bail at the El Paso County jail, inmate records show.