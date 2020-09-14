A man suspected of robbing a McDonald's assaulted a law enforcement officer and tried to escape police custody after he was arrested early Monday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs police arrived in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue where a robbery was reported just before 4 a.m. at McDonald's.
Witnesses saw a man run out of the McDonald's and head southeast. Officers searched the area and found a man who matched witnesses descriptions and was positively identified by a witness.
The man was arrested and found to have a handgun and money that was suspected of being stolen from the McDonald's.
Police brought the man to the Police Operations Center for processing when the he attempted to escape and assaulted an officer in the process. The officer had minor injuries. The suspect was then taken to the El Paso County jail.
No other information was provided.