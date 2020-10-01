Police handcuffs on the table
A man was arrested in southeastern Colorado Springs Thursday evening on suspicion of pimping, police said.

Colorado Springs police say they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Grand Overlook Street around 6 p.m. over a custody battle of a young child. 

Police realized there was no evidence of domestic violence between the two adults but noticed a possible case of pimping between the couple.

Police arrested Devonte Lonberger, 28, on suspicion of pimping. Lonberger was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.

