A man was arrested in southeastern Colorado Springs Thursday evening on suspicion of pimping, police said.
Colorado Springs police say they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Grand Overlook Street around 6 p.m. over a custody battle of a young child.
Police realized there was no evidence of domestic violence between the two adults but noticed a possible case of pimping between the couple.
Police arrested Devonte Lonberger, 28, on suspicion of pimping. Lonberger was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.